B. Riley Comments on Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ichor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of ICHR opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $9,061,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $8,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

