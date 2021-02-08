B. Riley Weighs in on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.