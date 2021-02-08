B. Riley Weighs in on Digital Turbine, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Digital Turbine in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

APPS stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,795,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

