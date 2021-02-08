B. Riley Weighs in on Iteris, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Iteris in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.