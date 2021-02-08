B. Riley Weighs in on Onto Innovation Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE ONTO opened at $59.95 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

