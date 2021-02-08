B. Riley Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $43.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Insiders sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

