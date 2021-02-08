B. Riley Weighs in on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

