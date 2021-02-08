B. Riley Weighs in on Viavi Solutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

VIAV stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 853,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 335.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 544,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after acquiring an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $170,002.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

