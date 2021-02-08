B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $10.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 110.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 415,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.
See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.