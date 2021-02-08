B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $10.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 110.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 415,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,576,583. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after buying an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after buying an additional 1,102,900 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after buying an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after buying an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.