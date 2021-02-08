Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $105.05. Approximately 220,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 259,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

