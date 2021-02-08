Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

