Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

