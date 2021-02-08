Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29.

