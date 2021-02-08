Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $518.41 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51,113 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 3.3% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.18% of The Home Depot worth $518,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $278.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day moving average of $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

