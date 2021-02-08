Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

