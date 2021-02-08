Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,486 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $954,286,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 876,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,584,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72. The company has a market cap of $319.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

