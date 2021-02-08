Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,214 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

