Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 24,314 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,314 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $20.65 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

