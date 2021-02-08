Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 93,878 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 93,878 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $143,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 16,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.