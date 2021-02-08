Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,056 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.37. The company had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,212. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

