Bailard Inc. Acquires 8,344 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,129. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

