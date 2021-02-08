Bailard Inc. Has $6.44 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $37.32. 9,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,212. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

