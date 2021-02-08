Bailard Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. 20,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

