Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $391.19. 24,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.05 and its 200-day moving average is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

