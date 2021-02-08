Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,958,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $611,749,000 after acquiring an additional 178,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after acquiring an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

