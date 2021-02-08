Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,277 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.17. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

