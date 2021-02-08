Bailard Inc. Sells 4,994 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $21.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $564.66. 169,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,292. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.99 and its 200-day moving average is $514.23. The stock has a market cap of $349.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

