Bailard Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,665,655 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29.

