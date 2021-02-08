Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 232.08 ($3.03), with a volume of 678864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($3.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

