Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,665,655 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

