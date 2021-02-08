Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,647 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,125. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.