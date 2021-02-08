Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,113 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,738. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $211.98.

