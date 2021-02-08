Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 3,967 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.95. 19,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

