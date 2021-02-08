Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading 6% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 4,270,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 7,330,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

