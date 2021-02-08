Banano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,769.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $31,769.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054833 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.69 or 0.01056858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,619 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,146 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.