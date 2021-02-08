Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $242.14 million and approximately $227.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.82 or 0.00027524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.21 or 0.01169928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.84 or 0.05960916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00049427 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

