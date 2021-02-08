Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 1,056 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.07% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $408.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.80 and its 200-day moving average is $359.09. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $426.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.