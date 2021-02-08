Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 2,954 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after purchasing an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $233.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.08. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.