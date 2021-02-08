Bank Hapoalim BM Boosts Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CQQQ. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $98.33 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

