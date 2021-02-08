Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 6,931 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 116.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $312.86 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

