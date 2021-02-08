Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 828 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 383.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,945.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,773.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,373.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

