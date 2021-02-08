Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 861 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

