Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.88% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WFH opened at $73.41 on Monday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $74.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.