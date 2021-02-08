Bank Hapoalim BM Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.43% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $25,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after acquiring an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.