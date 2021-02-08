Bank Hapoalim BM Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 613,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,168,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,895,000 after acquiring an additional 761,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

PFE stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

