Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,890 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $96.18 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

