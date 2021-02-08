Bank Hapoalim BM Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,226.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $96.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

