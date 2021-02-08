Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $1.07 Million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

