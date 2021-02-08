Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $559.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $573.80. The company has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

