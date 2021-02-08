Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 23,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM opened at $239.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,092 shares of company stock worth $17,916,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

